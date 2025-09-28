ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Head to Head Analysis

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Rithm Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $139.10 million 3.17 $26.73 million $1.26 23.29 Rithm Capital $5.21 billion 1.18 $931.50 million $1.30 8.94

Analyst Recommendations

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services. Rithm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChoiceOne Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ChoiceOne Financial Services and Rithm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rithm Capital 0 0 8 1 3.11

ChoiceOne Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.06%. Rithm Capital has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.63%. Given ChoiceOne Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ChoiceOne Financial Services is more favorable than Rithm Capital.

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rithm Capital pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ChoiceOne Financial Services has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Rithm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Rithm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 7.95% 11.26% 1.09% Rithm Capital 16.72% 18.89% 2.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Rithm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Rithm Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services



ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial lending products, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers alternative investment products, which include annuities and mutual funds; and sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. Further, it provides trust and wealth management services. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

About Rithm Capital



Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

