City Holding Co. Buys 1,313 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 207.7% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

