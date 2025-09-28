City Holding Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11,471.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $89.42.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

