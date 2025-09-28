City Holding Co. Has $6.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,214.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 332,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 328,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average is $87.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

