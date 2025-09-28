City Holding Co. Purchases 1,324 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJR stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.56. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

