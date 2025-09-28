City Office REIT, Inc. $CIO Shares Purchased by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 159.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,820 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.54 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 71.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About City Office REIT



City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

