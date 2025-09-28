Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up 0.9% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 82.3% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAUG opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

