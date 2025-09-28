Clear Point Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Clear Point Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $462.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.67. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $467.00.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

