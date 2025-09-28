Clear Point Advisors Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

