Clear Point Advisors Inc. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June $PJUN

Clear Point Advisors Inc. cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June comprises 3.0% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 9.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $40.21.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.