Clear Point Advisors Inc. Has $368,000 Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July $NJUL

Clear Point Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $80,000. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 20.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $216.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.