Clear Point Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

