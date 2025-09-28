Clear Point Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

