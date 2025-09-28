Clear Point Advisors Inc. Sells 20,509 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Clear Point Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,509 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

