Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF $EFIV

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 466,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after buying an additional 109,350 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 263,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 155,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $63.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.03. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $63.63.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

