Coastline Trust Co Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,525 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

