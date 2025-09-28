Coastline Trust Co Has $139,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.