Coastline Trust Co Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $363.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $366.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

