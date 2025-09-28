Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

