Coastline Trust Co Sells 336 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 658,835.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,284,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,023,000 after acquiring an additional 40,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,868,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,106,000.

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $292.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $213.11 and a 12-month high of $296.15.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $1.6262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 110.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

