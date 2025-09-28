Coastline Trust Co Sells 400 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,002,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 397,516 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,139,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,109,000 after purchasing an additional 278,447 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,125,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 307.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 473,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 357,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 469,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter.

FLRN stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

