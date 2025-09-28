CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jentner Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 585,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 418,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 30,222 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 139,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,016,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

