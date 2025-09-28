CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,821 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 78,154 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 549,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 33,022 shares during the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 235,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $34.23.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

