CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.