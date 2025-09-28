Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. $RFI Position Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $139,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $11.98 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

