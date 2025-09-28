Cohu, Inc. $COHU Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 869.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 52,141 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cohu by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,414 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Cohu by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cohu by 232.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 3,903.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $959.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $29.42.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Cohu had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cohu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

