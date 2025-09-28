Comparing J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) and Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI)

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) and Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

J & J Snack Foods has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cuisine Solutions has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares J & J Snack Foods and Cuisine Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J & J Snack Foods 5.24% 8.79% 6.10% Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

76.0% of J & J Snack Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of J & J Snack Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares J & J Snack Foods and Cuisine Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J & J Snack Foods $1.57 billion 1.18 $86.55 million $4.29 22.29 Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

J & J Snack Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Cuisine Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for J & J Snack Foods and Cuisine Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J & J Snack Foods 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cuisine Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

J & J Snack Foods presently has a consensus target price of $142.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.04%. Given J & J Snack Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe J & J Snack Foods is more favorable than Cuisine Solutions.

Summary

J & J Snack Foods beats Cuisine Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods. The Retail Supermarkets segment offers soft pretzel products including Superpretzel, frozen juice treats and desserts, including Luigi’s real Italian ice, Minute Maid juice bars and soft frozen lemonade, Whole Fruit frozen fruit bars and sorbet, Philly Swirl cups and sticks, ICEE Squeeze-Up Tubes and dough enrobed handheld products including Patio burritos. The Frozen Beverages segment provides frozen beverages to the food service industry primarily under the names ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, and PARROT ICE in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as repair and maintenance services. The company was founded by Gerald B. Shreiber in 1971 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries. Cuisine Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Sterling, Virginia.

