Comparing Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) & NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) and NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

Dividends

Mvb Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. NB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mvb Financial pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NB Bancorp pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Mvb Financial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NB Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mvb Financial 7.84% 5.60% 0.53% NB Bancorp 15.86% 7.37% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Mvb Financial and NB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mvb Financial and NB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mvb Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00 NB Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mvb Financial presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. NB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Mvb Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mvb Financial is more favorable than NB Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Mvb Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Mvb Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of NB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mvb Financial and NB Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mvb Financial $228.76 million 1.39 $20.09 million $1.30 19.19 NB Bancorp $187.46 million 3.85 $42.15 million $1.33 13.63

NB Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mvb Financial. NB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mvb Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mvb Financial beats NB Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mvb Financial

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers fintech solutions for the gaming, payments, banking-as-a-service, and digital asset sectors; fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and digital products and web and mobile applications for forward-thinking community banks, credit unions, digital banks, and Fintech companies. It operates full-service branches in West Virginia and Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fairmont, West Virginia.

About NB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.