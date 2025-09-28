Congress Asset Management Co. Acquires 605 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,965,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,231,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average is $87.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $93.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.