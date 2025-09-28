Congress Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Criteo S.A. $CRTO

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 99.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,400,875 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Criteo by 1,376.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Criteo by 21.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $64,939.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,987.70. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Trading Down 1.2%

CRTO stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Criteo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Criteo from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

