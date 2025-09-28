Congress Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,359.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

