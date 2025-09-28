Congress Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF $AAXJ

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,660,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 4,689,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,975 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,275,000.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $90.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $92.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

