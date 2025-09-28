Congress Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 96.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,394,000 after buying an additional 338,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,003,000 after acquiring an additional 308,635 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 499,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,849,000 after acquiring an additional 173,512 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 449,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 415,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $520,405.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,198.68. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 1,700 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.70, for a total transaction of $228,990.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,881.20. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,374 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS opened at $136.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.65. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.38.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.