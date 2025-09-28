Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 109,010 Shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF $AOK

Congress Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,010 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 3,663.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the period.
iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:AOK opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $648.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $40.30.
iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Profile
iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.
