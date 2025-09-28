Consolidated Capital Management LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $595.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.83. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $602.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

