Consolidated Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,539 Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF $GGME

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth $334,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth $335,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth $355,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth $442,000.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Price Performance

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $65.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $160.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.23.

About Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF

The Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (GGME) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX World AC NexGen Media index. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive a majority of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

