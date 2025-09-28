Consolidated Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $462.28 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $467.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.67.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.