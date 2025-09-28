Contrasting Sony (NYSE:SONY) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE)

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Get Sony alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Sony shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Kuke Music shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sony and Kuke Music”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony $85.09 billion 2.12 $7.53 billion $1.26 23.65 Kuke Music $9.59 million 1.56 -$9.03 million N/A N/A

Sony has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sony and Kuke Music, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sony currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.04%. Given Sony’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sony is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Volatility and Risk

Sony has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuke Music has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sony and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony 9.14% 13.88% 3.32% Kuke Music N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sony beats Kuke Music on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sony

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operation of television networks and direct-to-consumer streaming services; operates a visual effects and animation unit; and manages a studio facility. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, as well as compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; recording media, and storage media products; and life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kuke Music

(Get Free Report)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment provides music festival events and music performance services; and sells musical instruments, including conch smart speakers. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms, digital music service providers, and commercial enterprises, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. It has institutional subscribers, including universities and music conservatories, as well as public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.