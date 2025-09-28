Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Get Corpay alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price target on Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Corpay in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Corpay

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $297.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.66 and a 200-day moving average of $325.00. Corpay has a one year low of $269.02 and a one year high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Corpay by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Corpay by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Corpay by 0.7% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Corpay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Corpay by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.