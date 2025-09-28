Cove Private Wealth LLC Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Finland increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $664.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $670.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $647.76 and its 200 day moving average is $603.33. The firm has a market cap of $669.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

