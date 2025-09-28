Crane Advisory LLC Has $71.83 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $71,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.