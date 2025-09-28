Crane Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Crane Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,804,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,424,000 after acquiring an additional 467,392 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,516,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,389,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 712,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,807,000 after buying an additional 242,459 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,888,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $138.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

