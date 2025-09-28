Crane Advisory LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF $XVV

Crane Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

XVV stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $447.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

