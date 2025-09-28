Critical Review: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) versus Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 14.87% 5.92% 0.64% Great Southern Bancorp 19.18% 11.17% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Capitol Federal Financial and Great Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Great Southern Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Capitol Federal Financial presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.72%. Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.00%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than Great Southern Bancorp.

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Great Southern Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $382.09 million 2.22 $38.01 million $0.47 13.60 Great Southern Bancorp $355.26 million 1.99 $61.81 million $5.87 10.63

Great Southern Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capitol Federal Financial. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitol Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction loans, and small business loans, as well as consumer loans, which include home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; credit cards; mortgage loan; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, and a portion of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, such as automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

