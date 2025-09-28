CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,447,000 after buying an additional 1,844,380 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after buying an additional 658,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,577,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after buying an additional 135,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,774,000 after buying an additional 2,965,656 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

