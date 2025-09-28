CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,577,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 52,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,022,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. ICL Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 290.0%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

