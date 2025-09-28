CX Institutional Increases Position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF $IGE

CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 638.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 499,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 61,122 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 10.1%

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $676.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

