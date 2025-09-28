CX Institutional Sells 1,898 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0%

GBIL opened at $100.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

