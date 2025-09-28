CX Institutional Sells 354 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF $NUMV

CX Institutional cut its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 9.5%

Shares of NUMV opened at $38.36 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

