CX Institutional Sells 893 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF $IYZ

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 22,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 19.6%

Shares of IYZ opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

